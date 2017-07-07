Food

WATCH: how to make Peppermint Crisp ice-cream sandwiches

Turn everyone's favourite dessert, Peppermint Crisp tart, into crowd-pleasing ice-cream sandwiches. Best of all, you only need four ingredients to make them

07 July 2017 - 14:36 By Hein van Tonder
Easy Peppermint Crisp ice-cream sandwiches.
Image: Hein van Tonder

Makes: 9

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:

1 x 2 litre tub vanilla ice cream

1 x 360g tin caramel

2 x 49g Peppermint Crisp chocolates

18 Tennis biscuits

Method:

1) Take the ice cream out of the freezer and allow to soften.

2) Pour the caramel into a bowl and mix with a wooden spoon to soften it. Mix in the ice cream.

3) Line a 20cm x 20cm baking tin with baking paper. Pour in the ice cream mixture.

4) Break the Peppermint Crisp chocolates into small pieces. Scatter on top of the ice cream, gently pushing the pieces down into the mixture with a spoon. Freeze until frozen.

5) Remove the ice cream from the freezer. Use a hot knife to loosen the edges and turn out onto a board.

6) Arrange 9 Tennis biscuits on top of the ice cream in a single layer. Using a knife, cut around the biscuits, dividing the ice cream into 9 sandwiches.

7) Place another Tennis biscuit on the bottom of each sandwich and transfer to a baking tray. Freeze until frozen.

WATCH: How to make Peppermint Crisp ice-cream sandwiches, step-by-step

Watch how to make these easy Peppermint Crisp ice cream sandwiches. FULL RECIPE: http://ow.ly/10iEWi

Posted by Sunday Times Food on Tuesday, April 5, 2016

