Fill hungry tummies, not landfills: 'food rescue' scheme launches in SA

With her trademark tortoiseshell glasses, strings of enormous beads around her neck, bright yellow top, leopard-print trousers and shiny boots, you can't miss Ronni Kahn.

She's the kind of person to whom you are immediately drawn, her small stature belying her big personality and incredible strength of character. She's open, warm and bossy as she immediately puts me to work.

"Just hang up that poster there," she says, pointing to the wall where it should be, munching on a bruised banana (nothing goes to waste) as she prepares for the event to mark the launch of SAHarvest at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria.

The charity, in partnership with the UN Environmental Programme, is based on the OzHarvest model that Kahn, 64, founded in Australia in 2004.

OzHarvest is a "food rescue" organisation that collects quality excess food from commercial outlets and other food providers like markets and farmers and delivers it to more than 900 charities that support people in need across Australia.

It's run by volunteers and has delivered more than 60million meals and saved more than 20,000 tonnes of food from ending up in landfill.

At the Pretoria launch of the local version, chefs David Higgs from Marble and James Diack from Coobs, both in Johannesburg, joined Sheraton chef Alexandre Coupy in preparing dishes made from surplus food, either from their own restaurants or from a local butchery and the Tshwane fresh produce market.