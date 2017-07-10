Rockets adds a mega eatery to its Jozi restaurant empire

If you’re already in love with Rockets in Parkhurst, you’ll be thrilled to know that the team have recently expanded their Joburg footprint with Rockets Bryanston, and keeping with the Rockets theme, it’s about far more than just a pretty spot for a drink and a bite to eat: it’s a lifestyle.

Adding to their impressive list of Rockets Express restaurants across the city and their flagship Rockets and Rockets Lolitas spots in Parkhurst, Rockets Bryanston is the brand’s biggest undertaking to date. Spread over four floors, and, somehow, managing to encompass a variety of vibes, it’s very quickly become the place to be seen in Joburg.

Chicly decorated in the classic Rockets style (the team work with feng shui practitioners to ensure flow of energy in their restaurants) and dotted with interesting pieces to draw your attention, the crowd varies from younger professionals looking to hang out on a Friday night, to families in to enjoy a meal together.

As with their other branches, the food is top quality: fresh ingredients, delicious combinations, and Rockets favourites (like the burgers and pizzas) all make an appearance alongside exciting new creations.

And, unsurprisingly, there are ample drink options, both for those looking to partake in a cheeky after work cocktail or beer, or even if you’re just craving a great coffee.