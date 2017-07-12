A sweet tooth delight: this ice cream shop holds nothing back

As I bit into the "Chocoholic" - on the advice of the server - I understood why the Hong Kongese traditionally enjoy the snack plain.

The bubble waffle is a delightful, if slightly eggy treat. It's interesting texturally and the bubbles are a lot of fun to eat. If you're a ritualistic eater, like I am, you'll get a lot of joy out of isolating each bubble for consumption.

The edges between the bubbles are crisp and slightly crunchy while the bubbles themselves are soft and chewy.

I loved that they aren't aggressively sweet - this goes well with the richer sweetness of the chocolate ice cream. Served warm, you have to be quick because it is ice cream and chunks of Oreo biscuit topped with a dollop of foamy cream.

The staff would do well to regularly taste-check the dairy products because our dollop tasted like it was going off.

The dessert taco, another novelty, proved my kid's favourite because it is straight-up sugar.

We ordered the Sunbow - vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, mini Astros and sprinkles in a sweet waffle cone "wrap".

The toddler had a lot of fun fishing out the Astros while the rainbow segued into a mud-coloured puddle at the bottom of the container. It was too much for me - the waffle itself is sweet enough without the rest, but I doubt this was created with the likes of me in mind.

Most familiar were the churros - our third order - which took longer to make than the other two items.

They arrived fragrant with cinnamon and almost plain-looking alongside the fabulous concoctions that had preceded them. They were the closest thing to a warm dessert of the trio.

The churros themselves were okay but the caramel sauce they came with had a thin quality and that odd after-taste characteristic of factory-made foods.