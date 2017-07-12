Here's why chocolate can't be put in the same category as sweets

These items are simply confectionaries loosely inspired by the idea of chocolate. They have their place in the pantheon of sweet processed comforters, but they absolutely are not chocolate.

The British Heart Foundation naysays benefits from chocolate, urging people to eat less simply because it's high in calories. This is, as research very clearly shows (and as many traditional diets have proved), not an issue to worry about in relation to weight gain.

Sadly or happily, our weight is so enormously determined by our hormonal/chemical state and by our genes, that calories are of almost no significance, except in the sense that if you took in no calories you would probably not be taking in any nutrition either. So that's no reason to avoid the stuff.

But as for the so-called massive benefits of the best stuff? The research on that really isn't clear, no matter what lifestyle mags tell you.

It may simply be that most of the health benefits chocolate eaters enjoy are caused by the release of feel-good chemicals (just as in the case of moderate alcohol drinking or anything which lowers cortisol and induces a state of happiness).

But claims that eating dark chocolate every day lowers the risk of heart disease by a third, as some sources report, should be taken with a bucket of salt.

No substance or medicine in the history of heart disease has been able to do that. There are only a few things about chocolate which you need to know for everyday life, if chocolate isn't your business.