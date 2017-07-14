Pssst ... we've discovered some fab foodie gems in Paarl
Paarl’s 12km-long Main Road is home to some seriously good restaurants
How often have you headed out to Paarl, visiting its admittedly fabulous wine estates without even making it into the town?
It’s time to explore further and eat at one of these foodie finds on the southern stretch of historic Main Road:
Noop
A beautiful Victorian building with outside seating front and back, Noop is perfect for a casual lunch or a celebration dinner.
Owner and chef Zian Oosthuizen’s classical training comes through in the skillful execution of a varied menu, showcasing the best South African ingredients with either a French or an Asian twist.
His pan-fried abalone with a gorgeous risotto and lemony beurre blanc is a winner, as were the beautifully seared tuna, and the tuna tartare. The crispy duck breast with a savoury orange sauce converted me to this much maligned classic and the rich slow-roasted lamb shoulder was a perfect winter warmer.
A seriously encyclopaedic wine list includes the owner’s collection of rare bottles dating back to 1966.
Terra Mare
There’s an Alpine feel to the cosy interior at Terra Mare and its outside terrace looking up at Paarl Mountain, which makes sense when you discover that the hospitable owner, Olivier Jaeggi is Swiss.
He and his Italian wife, Delenia, and South African chef, Thabo, have created an old school menu that combines the best of all their backgrounds: delicious risottos, home-made pastas, quality South African steaks and seafood, tiramisu, crepes Suzette and Malva pudding, varying the menu according to the seasons.
The warm, friendly atmosphere and consistently excellent food have won them a loyal following both of locals and regular international visitors.
Kikka
Bright, cheerful and quirky, Kikka is a local favourite for light lunches, gorgeous cakes, breakfasts both healthy and decadent, and drinks ranging from cappuccino to kombucha.
The coffee shop stretches along a double shopfront of the historic Victorian Cross building, with raised booths in the windows, free Wi-Fi and outdoor seating on the stoep.
Very much a family business for owners Karike and Abe Conradie, Kikka includes a busy protea-inspired florist, sells delightful gift hampers and Abe’s signature AB sauces, and bakes their own breads and cakes in-house, their layered carrot cake a top seller.
A second smaller Kikka opened at the Laborie Centre last year.
This article was originally published in one of the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za
