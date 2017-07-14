Pssst ... we've discovered some fab foodie gems in Paarl

How often have you headed out to Paarl, visiting its admittedly fabulous wine estates without even making it into the town?

It’s time to explore further and eat at one of these foodie finds on the southern stretch of historic Main Road:

Noop

A beautiful Victorian building with outside seating front and back, Noop is perfect for a casual lunch or a celebration dinner.

Owner and chef Zian Oosthuizen’s classical training comes through in the skillful execution of a varied menu, showcasing the best South African ingredients with either a French or an Asian twist.

His pan-fried abalone with a gorgeous risotto and lemony beurre blanc is a winner, as were the beautifully seared tuna, and the tuna tartare. The crispy duck breast with a savoury orange sauce converted me to this much maligned classic and the rich slow-roasted lamb shoulder was a perfect winter warmer.

A seriously encyclopaedic wine list includes the owner’s collection of rare bottles dating back to 1966.