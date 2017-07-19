4 cookbooks that are simply delicious to the last page

Though I did advise on a few food-related books not too long ago (read my reviews), there is such a shiny, tempting bounty out there at the moment that I can't help but gush a bit about those which are on my current wish list.

For some inane reason when I'm Googling recipes I'll take the dumbest blogger's idea on food hacks and give it a whirl; when I buy a book, the author is like a game-ranger in the bush; a pilot on a small plane with one engine. (I want to feel really secure.)

All these books are both beautiful (important if it's a present) and I can almost promise, based on the authors, that they'll will deliver in spades.

1) From Venice to Istanbul

by Rick Stein, published by BBC Books, R509

You can think of Rick Stein as a bit of an old prat or love him, but one thing is for sure, he takes the sourcing and handing over of a recipes very seriously. He honours the ''original", tells you if something is swapped out instead of adopting an annoying postmodern ''my-version-is-also-reality" position.

His nice, fat From Venice to Istanbul is huge value for money. I almost long to buy it just for Patrick Leigh Fermor's moussaka, the recipe Stein got from Fermor's housekeeper, Elpida.