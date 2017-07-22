Food

It's official: SA's best steakhouse is in Cape Town

23 July 2017 - 00:00 By Hilary Biller
Greg Bax owner of Rare Grill in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

Rare Grill in Kenilworth, Cape Town, a debut entry, took top honours to be named 2017 Wolftrap Steakhouse Champion.

It marks the first Cape winner in the five years of the competition to name the best steakhouse in South Africa.

Rare Grill owner Greg Bax, was also named Newcomer of the Year, a new award.

After a public voting round, the top 10 restaurants were assessed on steak, side dishes and hospitality.

The runner-up was 2015 champion Little Havana in Umhlanga Rocks, and third was The Local Grill in Parktown North, Johannesburg.

