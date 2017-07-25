Beer created especially for women sparks social media outcry

A beer created specifically for women has generated backlash from its target market, with female consumers chiding the concept developed to "celebrate femininity in all its forms."

Pitched as a premium, lifestyle beer, Aurosa comes dressed in an Instagram-worthy marbled bottle and is made in a brewery in the Czech Republic.

But during its recent launch in the UK, lady drinkers weren't ready to swallow the product's messaging of a gender-specific beer which embodies "a woman's strength and a girl's tenderness."

"This #beerforher malarkey mocks every woman struggling in this industry. We don't need patronising, Aurosa," wrote one Twitter user.

Over on Instagram, the product received similar reactions.

"This is the dumbest thing I've seen in a while. This is a joke, right?"

"Hey, 1953 called, they wanted their gender stereotypes back..."