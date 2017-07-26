New gourmet butchers on the Jozi food scene

•If you're keen on finding cuts of championship-worthy steak then Local & Company, next door to The Local Grill in Parktown North, Joburg, is a good place to start.

It is stocked with cuts approved by Steve Maresch, owner of The Local Grill, as well as Tramontina (the Le Creuset of Brazilian cookware) and Weber braai equipment.

Alternatively you could visit the latest love child of chef David Higgs and pop into The Butchery by Marble, in Rosebank.

Higgs's new baby sells everything from beef to lamb, chicken, game, pork, rabbit and cured meats. Basically it is heaven for anyone with a gastronomical lust for flesh.

Both butcheries also provide useful hints and tips on how to cook each type of meat to perfection, helping you on your way to beefing-up your master-chef credentials.

• For more information contact Local & Company on 083-629-1030 or The Butchery by Marble at marble.restaurant.

• This article was originally published in The Times.