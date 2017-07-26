'Spaghetti' to sandwiches: Durbanites get inventive with ice cream

Zakeeya Mitha of Sugarlicious

Bubbly patisserie chef Zakeeya Mitha has taken the country by storm with Sugarlicious, her stylish, delicious, ice cream-filled macarons.

She started small in 2013, selling her products at an Umhlanga market. Since then she has opened a Durban outlet and delivers to Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Standard flavours include Nutella, mint, Milo and Bombay Crush, and there are also macarons dipped in premium Belgian chocolate with roasted peanuts.

"A lot of the adults buy what I thought would be the kiddie flavours - Cotton Candy is a best seller," says Mitha, whose husband manages the business and is her "test kitchen".

The ice cream macarons are perfect as dessert at a dinner function and Mitha provides containers packed with dry ice that keep macarons at the correct temperature for long enough to get them home and into the freezer. There is plenty of Sugarlicious online business too.

"This year our Eid orders went crazy. Within four days we had to close as we had reached our limit."

The Burfi flavour macaron that she had created for Eid proved so popular that it has joined her permanent menu.