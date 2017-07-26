When it comes to food, fresh isn't always best

Freshly made. Always best, right? Coupled with the fetish-level foodism and green orthodoxy of the last decades, where fresh turmeric scores higher marks than dried, fresh wasabi root is worth cutting your arm off for, and rustling up home-made fresh pasta makes you a demigod, fresh seems to be where it's at.

But sometimes it shouldn't be. And I'm not talking about wine, salami or smelly cheese. Take the fresh pasta example. Food snobs would have you think this is the hallmark of any great pasta dish, but that's just not true.

While broad, velvety, fresh parpadelle might be like heaven with a game ragout, dishes such as cacio e pepe, carbonara and vongole are infinitely better with skinny strands of the good dried stuff. In fact, they are downright weird made with fresh pasta.

Saying that fresh is better than dried is like saying meat stew is better than biltong. There's no competition: they're two different things.