I'm like a teetotaler except for wine

I don't know about you, but we're definitely trying to drink less. We talk about it a lot - when we will drink less and how much less - and have several strategies in place.

These include: not having much drink in the house; taking white wine out of the fridge so it's no longer temptingly chilled (though there is still ice in the freezer, so that one's not as clever as it sounds); and not drinking in the week, under any circumstances - other than the following.

We are not drinking, ever, unless:

● It's such a lovely evening that it would be a shame not to. The sunsets are lovely these days. We are drinking because it's midwinter and not to drink a lovely warming something would be like not bothering with a tree at Christmas.

● It's red wine season so you have to take advantage - you snooze, you lose.

● It's winter cocktail season. You are well within your rights to conjure up an old-fashioned, a white Russian, a winter solstice, a rum daiquiri, a fireside or a snow bunny. If not now, then when? They're now-or-never drinks.

● We slept badly (so cold!) and we need a pick-me-up.

● We slept OK. We're feeling pretty good and would quite like a drink.

● We are preparing to go on a pre-spring diet, so are staving off hunger pangs with large glasses of wine.

● We are spending more per bottle. This way we won't glug it down as though it's water and will instead savour it, like French women or characters in The Good Fight (who are always nursing a giant glass of red that never goes down). This sort of drinking is - in our opinion - like the difference between wrestling and tai chi.

● We are having the Whatsits to stay/meeting the ex.and we have no choice. We need sharpening or dulling. Or possibly oblivion.

● The Whatsits have brought some lovely-looking locally made gin and you can't just put it away for another day - that would be rude.

● It's the weekend. It's nearly the weekend. It's date night.