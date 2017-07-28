Prim Reddy spices up Bloubergstrand with duo of Indian eateries

“It’s been an amazing journey, I’m still learning,” says Prim. “The most important thing is that we treat guests the way that I would like to be treated in a restaurant. I went through all of the dishes on the menu; I wanted it to have an edge, the comfort of eating your grandmother’s chicken broth. And that’s what we’ve managed to create.”

It truly is a traditional neighbourhood Indian restaurant; unpretentious, welcoming and warm with a menu that looks to North India for its dishes with a sprinkling of Southern India too.

The original restaurant became so busy that Prim added Chapter Two a year later, a second private dining room style space around the corner, served by the same menu and kitchen, with a roaring log fire in winter. It was full when we visited even on a winter Tuesday night.