Meet the man
Born on December 11, 1961 in Leeds, the third son of English chef Frank White and Maria-Rosa Gallina, an Italian immigrant. Once the enfant terrible of the industry, he trained famous chefs like Gordon Ramsay, Curtis Stone, Mario Batali and Shannon Bennett. At 33, White was the youngest British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars.
