His dishes have tantalised the tastebuds of statesmen like Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki as well as those of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Executive chef John Moatshe‚ has the bragging rights to feeding some of the most famous faces in the world during his 20-year tenure at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

As the ICC prepares to mark its 20-years of existence on August 8‚ Moatshe is hard at work finalising an elaborate menu for a celebratory gala dinner.

Durban was the first South African city to establish an international convention centre‚ which has generated about R30-billion for the national economy after being built at a cost of R746-million.

Since its official opening by Mandela in 1997‚ heads of state‚ royalty‚ international performers‚ captains of industry and sporting luminaries have walked through its doors over the years.

Moatshe‚ who joined the ICC as a sous chef and worked his way up the ranks‚ can’t put in numbers the number of meals he has prepared or overseen.