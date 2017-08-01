20th-year gala dinner with chef Moatshe

His dishes have tantalised the taste buds of statesmen, such as Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, as well as those of the UK's Queen Elizabeth II.

Executive chef John Moatshe has the bragging rights to feeding some of the most famous faces in the world during his 20-year tenure at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

As the centre prepares to mark 20 years of existence on August 8, Moatshe is hard at work finalising an elaborate menu for a celebratory gala dinner.

Durban was the first South African city to establish an international convention centre, which has over the years generated about R30-billion for the economy after it was built in 1997 for R746-million.

Since its official opening by Mandela, heads of state, royalty, international performers, captains of industry and sporting luminaries have walked through its doors.

Moatshe, who joined the centre as a sous chef and worked his way up the ranks, says he cannot put in numbers the meals he has prepared or overseen over the years.

"It's probably tons, too many to count. The most outstanding memory for me was meeting Nelson Mandela. I prepared a simple meal of chicken and vegetables for him.

"I've also been in the presence of the queen and Thabo Mbeki," he said.

Numerous events which have positioned the centre on the global map include, among many others, the World Economic Forum on Africa; the 21st International Aids Conference; the COP17; the Tourism Indaba; the fourth BRICS International Competition Conference; 14th World Forestry Congress; Africa Peace Awards; and transformation of the OAU to the African Union.

The centre's chief executive Lindiwe Rakharebe said: "With its present size and configuration, the Durban ICC is poised to evolve into one of the world's top 10 global meeting facilities."