RECIPE: Ratatouille salsa with Thai dressing
Liven up a simple supper of plain grilled chicken or fish by serving this piquant salsa on the side
Serves: 6
Thai dressing:
5ml (1 tsp) freshly grated ginger
1 stick lemon grass, finely sliced
5ml (1 tsp) shrimp paste
4 coriander roots, finely chopped
Juice of 6 limes
6 lime leaves or 2 lemon leaves, finely shredded
1 bunch fresh coriander
60g palm or brown sugar
100ml peanut oil
Other ingredients:
30ml (2 tbsp) South African extra virgin olive oil
1 shallot, (or use 2 spring onions), finely chopped
1-2 cloves of garlic, crushed with a little salt
3 peppers - red, yellow and green, cored and diced
2-3 yellow patty pans, diced
3-4 baby marrows, diced
Handful black or green olives (or a combination), pitted
Salt and pepper
Method:
1. For the dressing, blend the ginger, lemon grass, shrimp paste and coriander roots in a food processor. Add the lime juice, lime or lemon leaves, coriander and palm sugar and process till smooth. With the machine running, add the peanut oil a little at a time until you have an emulsified dressing.
2. For the salsa, heat the olive oil in a pan and fry the shallots for 2 minutes. Add the garlic and fry for a few seconds. Add the peppers, patty pans, marrows, olives and 125ml (½ cup) of the dressing. Cook for 3-5 minutes.
3. Remove from the heat and cool before serving.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP