Does Joburg's Momo Soko live up to the hype?

Social media hype around Momo Soko, the latest modern Asian restaurant on the Oxford Road strip, has been huge.

Since opening its doors this winter, the little sister to Momo Baohaus in Greenside has spilled out onto the walkway of the shopping centre it's located in and become so popular it's impossible to get in without a booking.

It's easy to understand the fuss, but the surprise is that it's less about the food and more about the owners being able to successfully hook into Jozi's casual dining experiences.

Most noticeable are reinvented classics of Asian favourites presented in a tapas-style menu - they beg a try, and some convivial sharing.