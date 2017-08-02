Doors open on Joburg's latest downtown entertainment hub
Food, films and art exhibits are some of the attractions of Joziburg, a cool lifestyle complex on Eloff Street
Johannesburg's freshest spot, Joziburg, at No1 Eloff Street, is the latest new complex for food, film, exhibitions and parties.
The blue and turquoise corner block in downtown Jozi is already home to creatives who live in its loft-style apartments.
Now its office, retail and entertainment offerings are ready.
Joziburg, owned by property management company Molten Black, which was established by Geoff Jardine and Bruce Thomson, is a neighbourhood of ''colours, freedom and expression" in the inner city.
Bag Alley is a shopping space that combines informal street trader-style stores with a platform for entrepreneurs to get to grips with retail in a cost-effective and stimulating atmosphere.
Last month ''cultural curators" programmed daily public events for the space and screened Sifiso Khanyile's June 16 documentary, Uprize, at the first of the building's monthly ''film noir" screenings.
The Kollektive Pop Up Gallery opened last month and future collaborations will incorporate fashion, sneaker culture, art and design.
The gallery will introduce a new artist around a night market setting with drinks, cocktails and food on every last Thursday of the month for the next five months.
On Saturday Joziburg's rooftop hosts the Feel Good Sessions with great local DJs playing an agile blend of funk, soul, R&B, house, hip hop, reggae and global grooves all mixed with an equal share of classic jams, rare gems and modern-day bangers.
On Sunday the same venue will host the Bubblegum Club's New Sound Night, a weekly platform for musical projects or newly released music.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
