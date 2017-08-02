Doors open on Joburg's latest downtown entertainment hub

Johannesburg's freshest spot, Joziburg, at No1 Eloff Street, is the latest new complex for food, film, exhibitions and parties.

The blue and turquoise corner block in downtown Jozi is already home to creatives who live in its loft-style apartments.

Now its office, retail and entertainment offerings are ready.

Joziburg, owned by property management company Molten Black, which was established by Geoff Jardine and Bruce Thomson, is a neighbourhood of ''colours, freedom and expression" in the inner city.