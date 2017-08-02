Sushi burritos: culinary genius or food mashup fail?

''Oh no mum, what have they done?"

It comes as a sort of whimper from my eldest son as he peruses the menu.

It is indeed pretty disturbing stuff: traditional and invented sushi fillings abutting 1970s buffet salad stuff (iceberg, mayo, shredded beetroot), all trapped in a taco shell, and complicated by ubiquitous togarashi spice. Not for the faint-hearted.

We're at Sushi Burrito & Co in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. Yes, I know what you're thinking and of course you're absolutely right: people deserve what they get when opting to eat at a place that puts sushi and burrito in the name.

I don't know what came over us - I reckon it was one of those finger-in-the-fan things, coming from the same part of the brain that tells you to download the Sharknado movie, or make NikNaks into a milkshake.

Sushi Burrito & Co is interesting because - as part of a worldwide sushi-burrito trend - it's proof once again that novelty factor and ''theme" are currently the biggest deciding factors in eating out. The actual food comes further down the list.