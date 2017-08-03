RECIPE: Lamb biryani with apricots & cashews

Method:

1) Heat ¼ of the oil in a pot over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown. Set aside.

2) Heat remaining oil in clean pot over high heat. Add garam masala, chilli flakes, turmeric, 10 peppercorns, 5 cardamom pods and 1 cinnamon stick; cook, stirring for about 1 minute. Add garlic, tomatoes, chillies and ginger. Cook, stirring, 2-3 minutes.

3) Add lamb, season with salt, and cook until lightly browned. Cover and cook over medium heat until lamb is tender, about 1 hour.

4) Add fried onions, yoghurt, and 30ml (2 tbsp) coriander. Cook uncovered for 15 minutes more and set aside.

5) Put saffron in a bowl with ½ cup hot water.

6) Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in a pot. Add remaining peppercorns, cardamom, and cinnamon, along with the rice, cumin, bay leaves, cashews and apricots, and season with salt. Cook rice until slightly al dente. Drain excess water and mix saffron water into the rice.

7) Transfer half the curry to a new, larger pot. Top lamb with half the rice. Top with remaining lamb curry and remaining rice. Steam, covered, until rice is tender. Garnish with remaining coriander.