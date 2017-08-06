What’s your whisky?
Dram the Man selects bottles for a select few
Chad le Clos, swimmer
Whisky: Kilchoman Machir Bay
Why it's a suitable sip: He caused a stir at a very young age, as has Islay upstart Kilchoman by releasing an abundance of highly acclaimed expressions since its inception in 2005. Machir Bay is the most iconic of the lot and, like le Clos, has received loads of awards for a fresh, brazen style that’s hard to ignore.
Mohau Modisakeng, visual artist
Whisky: The Macallan Fine Oak 18-Year-Old
Why it's a suitable sip: A rising star in the art world, Modisakeng’s stark, uncompromising vision is both richly resonant and deeply personal. Much like The Macallan Fine Oak 18-Year-Old, it’s best to spend quiet, reflective time absorbing his work’s distinct nuances, pieces that will, like most Macallans, undoubtedly grow to become very worthwhile investments.
Malusi Gigaba, Minister of Finance
Whisky: Johnnie Walker Swing
Why it's a suitable sip: Given that his love life has the cadence of an erratic pendulum, it seems right that Gigaba drowns it all out with a bottle of Johnnie Walker Swing, so named because the bottle rocks when pushed. It’s also a collectible conversation piece, the perfect distraction from those uncomfortable questions.
Pravin Gordhan, former Minister of Finance
Whisky: Three Ships 15-Year-Old Pinotage Cask Finish
Why it's a suitable sip: Like Gordhan, this astounding expression has given South Africa international credibility, and is universally lauded for its complex charm. It’s a world first, patriotically finished in pinotage casks and imbued with an earthy, wine-soaked sweetness — the perfect dram to help you deal with all that crap at work.
Maps Maponyane, presenter and entrepreneur
Whisky: Chivas Regal Ultis
Why it's a suitable sip: One of the most approachable A-listers around, Maponyane naturally exudes Chivas Regal’s commitment to shared successes. He also effortlessly balances a diverse range of personal pursuits, accomplishments, and talents, and is perfectly paired with Ultis and its impeccable blend of five hand-selected signature single malts.
Fabio Di Cosmo, nightclub owner
Whisky: Compass Box Three-Year-Old Deluxe
Why it's a suitable sip: Di Cosmo is the John Glaser of South African nightlife. Glaser is the boss at Compass Box, whiskymakers who consistently raise a middle finger to the establishment with irreverent, high quality, beautifully designed expressions that buck trends and win fans — a lot like Di Cosmo’s And club and its flagship night, Toy Toy.
