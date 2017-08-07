J'Something dishes on what you can expect from 'My Kitchen Rules' SA

The show, which premiers at 6pm on Sunday, August 13, will see the duo dropping in on contestants in their home, watching with a beady eye as they whip up what they hope will be a culinary masterpiece.

"It's a cooking show but it's not pretentious. We're all home cooks at the end of the day," said J'Something.

Based on the popular Australian show of the same name, pairs have to create an instant restaurant in their home and cook a three-course meal, which the judges and other contestants score.

Viewers will be taken all over the country into the homes of the contestants, who range from parent-and-child teams to couples and friends.

"That's where the drama comes in. It's a competitive show. You get to see how people are when they're scoring people they are competing against."