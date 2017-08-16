Cheers to a five-star chef's table experience in Umhlanga

It was like a scene from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen as a group of guests entered the bustling full-service sanctum of the Oyster Box's kitchen.

Delicious chaos reigned as aromas pirouetted and copper frying pans hissed aggressively while orders came and went. Temperatures soared - and that was just the staff, a hierarchy of hospitality professionals from dishwashers all the way up to head chef Kevin Joseph.

The chef's table invite was tantalising. An opportunity to be the guinea pig in an exclusive pairing between Joseph and his team and single malt scotch whisky Glenlivet in the middle of the action. A first-time pairing between a hotel and a whisky brand.

And who better to sell scotch to a South African audience than Scotsman Peter Methven, whose lilting accent conjures images of wee drams and picturesque lochs. Methven is clearly passionate about the brand, which claims to be the "single malt that started it all", as he regaled us with stories about whisky.