Chef duo turn to internet to fund new Cape Town restaurant

By 2pm on Tuesday, Neil Swart and Anouchka Horn were 3.2% of the way to opening their second restaurant.

Since 2012 the business partners have run Arugula Bistro in Welgemoed and they have their eyes trained on Cape Town's city centre for their next project, a nose-to-tail restaurant called Belly of the Beast.

They need R600,000 to make their dream come true by the end of the year and have launched an appeal on the Thundafund crowdfunding website - believed to be a South African first for a new restaurant. So far 23 people have pledged a total of R19,225.