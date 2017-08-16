Fact or fiction: do you really have to eat your veggies to stay healthy?

Do we need to be engaged in ongoing battles with our children about eating plenty of vegetables? Relax, because many think not.

The belief that vegetables are the cornerstone of health is a fairly recent one actually. The "five a day" mantra has no real medical basis. In fact, it's the result of a marketing campaign by fruit and vegetable companies in Canada in the 1990s.

Before industrial food production and the false sense of abundance this has brought, the traditional view was that vegetables were only what you ate when fish, meat, eggs, milk, nuts, or other more nutritionally dense stuff wasn't available.