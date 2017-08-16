Fireplace included: head to these cosy Jozi eateries when a cold spell hits
In the midst of the winter months, often the last thing you feel like doing is bothering to get dressed up and leave the house for a meal, especially when a cold-spell hits.
Knowing this, some of Joburg’s best restaurants have equipped themselves with roaring fires and soft blankets to keep you in comfort while you enjoy their delicious food – here are our top picks for a luxurious fireside meal in the City of Gold.
Moyo Zoo Lake in Parkview
With its picturesque location on the banks of Zoo Lake, Moyo is the perfect tranquil retreat from the urban hustle and bustle of Joburg and makes the ideal spot for enjoying a cocktail or two on the deck in the height of summer. But come wintertime, this famous South African spot really comes into its own.
With outdoor braziers, roaring indoor fires and blankets galore, there are few things more wonderful than sitting and listening to live music while enjoying their incredible African meals cuddled up in the evening warmth.
Full Stop Cafe in Parktown North
Something of a Parktown North institution, Full Stop Cafe has been entertaining families for years and is an ideal destination when you’re looking for a warm night out that’ll keep everyone happy.
Their outdoor area (complete with giant umbrellas) is great in summer, but in winter you’ll want to grab a seat indoors right next to the giant wood burning free standing fireplace. With a chimney that manages to warm the entire room, it takes the space from casual to cosy on even the coldest winter night.
Churchills in Melrose Arch
A little more adult than our first two picks, Churchills has the kind of classic upmarket British décor that has you pining for a Hendrick’s Gin, or perhaps a good cup of tea. But amidst the rich leather, dark wood and many Union Jack’s, you’ll find no trace of the icy winters that London is renowned for: instead, the chic indoor gas heaters will keep you feeling toasty inside and out – and that’s not just because of their delicious cocktails. We’ll toast to that!
This article was originally published in one of the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za
