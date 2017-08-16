RECIPE: Homemade sausages with spicy ketchup

Serves: 6

Sausages:

125g streaky bacon, very finely chopped (or 60g finely chopped smoked beef)

700g pork or beef sausage meat (slit sausages with a sharp knife and remove the meat)

2 garlic cloves, crushed

50g fresh white breadcrumbs

2 eggs

Salt and pepper

Spicy ketchup:

Juice and finely grated rind of 1 orange

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 red chilli, seeded and finely chopped

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

45ml (3 tbsp) tomato purée

5ml (1 tsp) dried oregano

Salt and pepper

Method:

1) In a large bowl, combine the bacon, sausage meat, garlic, breadcrumbs, eggs and seasoning. Mix well and shape into 18 sausages. Cover and place in the refrigerator to chill for 10-20 minutes.

2) Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Line a baking tray with greaseproof baking paper and arrange the sausages in rows on the paper. Cook for 20 minutes or until browned and cooked through.

3) For the ketchup, heat the oil in a pan and fry the onion until translucent. Add the chilli, canned tomatoes, tomato purée, orange juice and rind and oregano. Simmer for 10 minutes. Season to taste and serve over the sausages.

• This recipe is adapted from ‘Highclere Castle Recipes’ by the Countess of Carnarvon. Highclere Castle is the setting for the smash hit TV series ‘Downton Abbey’.