Naan pizzas, masala tacos: Cape eatery's quirky take on Indian tapas

It’s all in the name at The Peacock Indian-Inspired Tapas in Observatory’s Lower Main Road.

Owners Andrew Williams and Priya Reddy saw a gap in the quirky Obs food scene, put it together with the globally trending Indian tapas format and developed something uniquely their own.

“Priya came up with the idea of Indian-inspired tapas, which gives us a creative free range on the menu,” says Andrew. “We don’t have to stick to traditional Indian dishes, we’re mixing it up.”