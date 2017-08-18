Sphere Monk brings fine dining to downtown Joburg

Where does the name Sphere Monk come from?

Sphere Monk is named after the great jazz musician Thelonius Monk, who was affectionately known by his middle name: Sphere.

He was revered for playing to his own tune and famously said, “I say, play your own way. Don't play what the public wants. You play what you want and let the public pick up on what you're doing.”

This ties in with the way we approach our food, entertainment and service.

What inspires your work?

People inspire the work that we do. I come from a large coloured family where food is so often the response to every problem, celebration and success.

Also, most of my family are academics, and so people thought I would follow in their footsteps. The kitchen is where I found solace: here I was able to express myself and not necessarily live in their shadows.