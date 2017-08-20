For delicious tea & cake, join the Sunday Times Food tasting panel
In celebration of Women’s Month we are inviting 30 ladies to join Hilary Biller for a FREE tea and cake tasting to judge if supermarket fare can come close to home- baking
This is your chance to share some 'me' time with a group of ladies over tea and be part of a tasting panel for Sunday Times Food in Parktown, Johannesburg. Drool over cakes, muffins, cupcakes, koeksisters and more and we will ask you to pick what you consider the best bakes. All tasters will be asked to score the sweet treats and will go home with a copy of the latest 'Sunday Times Cookbook' as a thank-you.
