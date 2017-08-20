Non-electric slow cooker Wonderbag gets shweshwe fabric makeover
Durbanite Sarah Collins has taken the Wonderbag to a bright new level
The concept of cooking in an insulated bag without fuel is nothing new - Durbanite Sarah Collins took it to a new level with the Wonderbag more than a decade ago. Now the non- electric slow cooker has had a fresh makeover and is available in bright shweshwe fabrics
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.
To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.
If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP