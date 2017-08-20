Non-electric slow cooker Wonderbag gets shweshwe fabric makeover

Durbanite Sarah Collins has taken the Wonderbag to a bright new level

The concept of cooking in an insulated bag without fuel is nothing new - Durbanite Sarah Collins took it to a new level with the Wonderbag more than a decade ago. Now the non- electric slow cooker has had a fresh makeover and is available in bright shweshwe fabrics