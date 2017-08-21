The day's catch dictates the menu at this contempo cool Cape Town eatery

Inside you’re torn between perching at the oyster bar for a glass of MCC with a choice of oysters (the differences of taste, texture and minerality between Knysna and Saldanha Bay oysters is an education in itself), visiting the sunny rum bar for a creative cocktail, or sitting down and launching straight into the mouth-watering menu of the day.

Owners Ruth and Alex Grahame, from Scotland, where they owned a successful seafood restaurant called Hornblowers, have enjoyed applying their 100% local and sustainable ethos to the seafood landscape here in Cape Town.

“It’s a challenge here getting the variety of sustainable fish that we used to,” says Ruth. “It’s about what’s landed in Cape Town and Hout Bay each day; we only use fresh food, not frozen and bring in local flavours.”

Hake, kingklip, yellowtail, tuna and angelfish are the backbone of the menu which is printed daily to reflect what’s come just off the boats.