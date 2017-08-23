Are digital food trends actually good for you or just plain silly?

Supersize vs Superskinny: For those who haven't followed its somehow perverse narrative, you can watch most seasons of this British food show on YouTube.

The premise is dubious, both philosophically and nutritionally. Getting skinny people to put on weight by adopting the nightmarishly unhealthy diet of the obese, and vice versa (when it's clear in most cases that therapy rather than more or less calories is required) is kinda creepy. Plus, it has the cheesy, cheap-shot novelty set-ups that mark all reality-type shows. And, so of course, it's addictive watching.

Off-piste food blogs and sites are thick on the ground, too. The girlmeetsbug blog, which I guess is pretty much self-explanatory, gives plenty of inspiration for bug cooking - some gross, some not.