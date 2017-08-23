Photographers pay tribute to the iconic Doll House on its way out

One of South Africa's oldest and most iconic roadhouses, The Doll House on Louis Botha Avenue in Highlands North, Johannesburg, will soon be no more. The roadhouse is to be demolished and, to celebrate the life of a Johannesburg icon and the end of an era, a number of photographers have been commissioned to pay tribute to its history.

Organisers Marc Shoul and Matthew Krouse say: ''This veteran food and hangout venue is closing, so we at the Roadhouse initiative are hosting the closing bash, one that will be remembered for years to come. Doll House will serve up food and drinks the whole night long accompanied by a mini market. Security will be right and tight."

Sylvia McKeown caught up with some of the photographers.