4 reasons not to miss the Cape Town street food festival

Woodstock will be the place to be this weekend for the Cape Town leg of the Visa Street Food Festival.

We've rounded up four highlights:

1. FOOD STUDIO CONFERENCE

This one-day conference aims to change the way we think about food.

ExperGreat food, workshops and talks from the likes of Sarah Keough and Tommy Werner of Put A Egg On It, an irreverent New York magazine about food and cooking.

Contributors to the magazine include writers, poets, musicians and artists, and the recipes are gathered from chefs, artists, grandmothers and friends, each telling the story of the creation of a dish.

• The conference is taking place atWorkshop 17 at the V&A Waterfront on Thursday, August 31, from 8.30am to 6.30pm. Tickets, R1,300, are available from Web Tickets.

2. THE VENDORS

The weekend markets will boast more than 30 street food stalls. They range from The Nob (No Ordinary Burger), Grub (deep-fried macaroni cheese balls) and It's Not Made in China (water in bottles you'll want to keep) to The Knickerbocker Ice Cream Company and The Wicked Waffle.

• The festival is taking place at Side Street Studios, 48 Albert Road, Woodstock, from 5pm to 9pm on Saturday, September 2, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 3. Tickets, R50, are available at Web Tickets.