Dishes that are delicious weather or not it's hot or cold

Hot, cold, hot, cold, sunny, grey, sunny, grey; the weather can never decide at around this time of year and this causes endless lunch and dinner party worries.

Lunch mainly: will your guests be stuck in an icy gale, with the first spring blossoms stuck in their eyelashes? Or might everyone be wilting under a violently blazing sun, all prickly and grumpy in sweater-dresses?

You won't know until the day, no matter how hard the weather people try. So what to serve?

The answer is foods that work both hot or cold - temperature decided upon at a moment's notice.

That's easy if you believe the weird people claiming that lasagne, macaroni cheese and even porridge are just wonderful cold (depends on what you've been smoking, I suppose). But, if you're looking for something that doesn't smack of leftovers you need to be more picky.

My favourite lifesaver here is beetroot soup (see recipe below). Wonderful hot, with sour cream and chives; just as great chilled, with yoghurt (and again chives). Black pepper in both cases works wonders.