G&T lovers, take note: this is the local gin that's scored the most awards

Durban's only artisanal distillery is testimony to quality over quantity.

Andrew Rall's Distillery 031 produces a gin that's the most awarded in the country.

This year he took best South African Gin at the New York International Sprits Competition, a silver medal at the San Francisco International Spirit Competition and a gold medal at the Global Gin Masters in London.

"We're stacking up against the best in the world," says Rall.

Rall spent seven years distilling in his outbuildings at home, working on recipes and learning the intricacies of working with herbs, plants and spices.

"I had a licence to produce for my own consumption. I wasn't allowed to sell it but I got to the stage where I was creating a decent product."

For the last couple of years Rall's brand, that also includes absinthe, rum and vodka, has garnered a loyal following.

He's now produced a barrel-aged gin, the first in the country, due to be launched nationally at the end of the month.

Aged in French oak, Rall describes it as a "sipping gin".

It, too, won gold at the Global Gin Masters in London. "It's more amber in colour because of the wood; it's very smooth and mellow with a hint of spiciness."

The gin can be poured into a highball glass and served with a block of ice or mixed with a splash of tonic and a peel of orange zest.

