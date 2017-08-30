Meet the women who kick-started SA's craft gin revolution

Lorna Scott is considered to be the woman behind South Africa's craft gin revolution. When she launched Inverroche Gin in 2012 in Stilbaai with her son Rohan and daughter Lauren, she had never worked at a distillery before, or had any experience in the liquor industry.

She said: "But if you have a passion for something, which in my case is telling a story by making gin, you can achieve anything with hard work ... and you can have a career change in your mid-50s."

Scott was the first to infuse gin with fynbos, creating a new category in the local and international liquor industry. Her passion for sustainability has led to a successful eco-friendly business where 70% of the staff are local women and the entire gin-making process is symbiotic with the environment.