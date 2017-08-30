RECIPE: Chilli pickle

Ingredients:

350g green chillies with stems intact

125ml (½ cup) oil

10ml (2 tsp) coarsely crushed coriander seeds

5ml (1 tsp) black mustard seeds

5ml (1 tsp) cumin seeds

2.5ml (½ tsp) fenugreek seeds

8-10 curry leaves

5ml (1 tsp) turmeric powder

10ml (2 tsp) chilli flakes

30ml (2 tbsp) crushed garlic

15ml (1 tbsp) tamarind pulp

250ml (1 cup) water

100g (½ cup) sugar

5ml (1 tsp) salt

15ml (1 tbsp) toasted onion seeds, lightly crushed

Method:

1) Wash and wipe chillies.

2) Heat the oil in a pan and add seeds and curry leaves, turmeric, chilli flakes and garlic.

3) Combine the tamarind and water and add to the pan. Reduce the heat and cook until thickened.

4) Stir in sugar, salt and onion seeds.

5) Allow the sauce to cool, then fold in the chillies.