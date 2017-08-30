RECIPE: Chilli pickle
Add a spicy bite to grilled meat, chicken or fish with a dollop of this homemade pickle
Ingredients:
350g green chillies with stems intact
125ml (½ cup) oil
10ml (2 tsp) coarsely crushed coriander seeds
5ml (1 tsp) black mustard seeds
5ml (1 tsp) cumin seeds
2.5ml (½ tsp) fenugreek seeds
8-10 curry leaves
5ml (1 tsp) turmeric powder
10ml (2 tsp) chilli flakes
30ml (2 tbsp) crushed garlic
15ml (1 tbsp) tamarind pulp
250ml (1 cup) water
100g (½ cup) sugar
5ml (1 tsp) salt
15ml (1 tbsp) toasted onion seeds, lightly crushed
Method:
1) Wash and wipe chillies.
2) Heat the oil in a pan and add seeds and curry leaves, turmeric, chilli flakes and garlic.
3) Combine the tamarind and water and add to the pan. Reduce the heat and cook until thickened.
4) Stir in sugar, salt and onion seeds.
5) Allow the sauce to cool, then fold in the chillies.
