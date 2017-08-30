Why brewing beer is more complex than making wine

On the table at the Beerhouse on Long Street, Cape Town, are four glasses of beer. Each looks very different from the other, in colour and in clarity.

These are the four winners of this year's National Beer Trophy awards, which will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Beerhouse on Wednesday.

Even though each of these prize-winning sips belong to separate categories of beer, it's still surprising that they each have such a distinct flavour. Because wine-estate tourism is so popular, we tend to know much more about the making and business of wine than of beer.

To help change this, Jean Vincent Ridon launched the National Beer Trophy awards three years ago - the only independent beer awards in the country.