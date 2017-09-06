Chicken joints bridge the gap between fast food & healthy home cooking

If you want tasty, home-cooked food without actually cooking it yourself, Sea Point is ahead of the game.

Forget any preconceptions of fast food, these two new chicken joints offer healthy eating on the go with free-range chickens (both source their poultry from Elgin Free Range Chickens), cooked with a whole lot of love and care.

THE CHICKEN SHOP

Inspired by the neighbourhood chicken shops in Australia, where locals pick up a whole roast chicken and sides for an instant take-home dinner, the team behind Jarryd’s Espresso Bar and Eatery in Regent Road partnered with chef Scott Walker to create The Chicken Shop on Sea Point’s Main Road, bridging the gap between fast food and home-cooked meals.