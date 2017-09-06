Deactivate this nutty health fad, please

Will the silliness of the so-called health food industry never stop? The newest fad (you may or may not have already started throwing your money at it) is activated food.

I thought food became activated by eating it. How wrong I've been all these years.

Activating nuts, seeds and legumes involves soaking and then re-hydrating them. This gets rid of phytates, which are naturally occurring antioxidant compounds found in grains, legumes, nuts and seeds.

The theory is that these evil phytates bind to minerals in our diet and make them less available. And so activating is all the rage.

There are problems with the whole deal, though.

First, anything activated is so bloody expensive that you can eat only half of what you normally would, so minerals being made more available is pretty pointless.