RECIPE: Grilled rump steak with fresh herbs

Serves: 4-6

Difficulty: Easy

Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1kg rump steak (whole)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

125ml (½ cup) olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

45ml (3 tbsp) chopped fresh parsley

45ml (3 tbsp) chopped fresh basil

30ml (2 tbsp) chopped fresh rosemary

45ml (3 tbsp) fresh thyme leaves

30ml (2 tbsp) fresh oregano leaves

45ml (3 tbsp) red wine vinegar

Method:

1. Place rump in a bowl and season well.

2. In a separate bowl, mix all remaining ingredients together and season.

3. Rub half this mixture all over the rump and set aside to marinate for 20 minutes.

4. Heat a griddle pan till smoking hot and cook the meat (about 5 minutes each side for medium-rare).

5. Spread the remaining herb mixture on a tray and roll the cooked rump in this to coat. Slice and serve.