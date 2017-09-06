RECIPE: Grilled rump steak with fresh herbs
A coating of fresh herbs gives this juicy steak a real summery feel
Serves: 4-6
Difficulty: Easy
Time: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
1kg rump steak (whole)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
125ml (½ cup) olive oil
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
45ml (3 tbsp) chopped fresh parsley
45ml (3 tbsp) chopped fresh basil
30ml (2 tbsp) chopped fresh rosemary
45ml (3 tbsp) fresh thyme leaves
30ml (2 tbsp) fresh oregano leaves
45ml (3 tbsp) red wine vinegar
Method:
1. Place rump in a bowl and season well.
2. In a separate bowl, mix all remaining ingredients together and season.
3. Rub half this mixture all over the rump and set aside to marinate for 20 minutes.
4. Heat a griddle pan till smoking hot and cook the meat (about 5 minutes each side for medium-rare).
5. Spread the remaining herb mixture on a tray and roll the cooked rump in this to coat. Slice and serve.
