Rev up your appetite: Street Food Festival coming to Joburg

Street food enthusiasts were treated to a wide selection of treats ranging from indulgent everyman's "slaptjips" rolls to poppadom kingklip tacos from chef John van Zyl of Thali at this year's new mini Convivium market.

The Convivium market is the brainchild of chef Wesley Randles of the Shortmarket Club and Andy Fenner of Fankie Fenner's Meat Market. They wanted to use their skills as top Cape Town chefs to find ways of giving back to their communities.

"We raised some nice money for charity today," said Randles, referring to the R50 entrance fee to the special mini market.

All the proceeds went to Abalimi Bezekhaya: The People's Garden Centre in Nyanga.

"I think it's great that we can do something like this and give it some meaning," he said.

Joburgers won't have the joy of giving back by buying beef and dumpling stew or by drinking a sparkling wine called Claudia as the Cape festivalgoers had.

But this year for the first time they will have free access to a new mini food conference called Crate Talks. Street food devotees can listen, in a makeshift plastic crate amphitheatre, to industry professionals - like Dawood Petersen from Mama San or Jaco and Dené van Deventer from Rogue Cheddar - sharing their knowledge in between snacks from the market.