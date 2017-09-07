RECIPE: Fennel, pea & baby marrow salad
Crunchy fennel and ribbons of raw zucchini add a crisp bite to this unusual salad which pairs well with grilled chicken, fish or steak
07 September 2017 - 12:08
Serves: 4
Difficulty: Easy
Time: 20 minutes
Salad:
2 fennel bulbs, finely sliced
250g peas, blanched
4 baby marrows, shaved into ribbons with a vegetable peeler
250g wild rocket
100g baby spinach
Dressing:
60ml (¼ cup) olive oil
15ml (1 tbsp) red wine vinegar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Method:
1. Place salad ingredients in a serving bowl.
2. Whisk dressing ingredients together, toss with salad and serve.
