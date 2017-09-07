Food

RECIPE: Fennel, pea & baby marrow salad

Crunchy fennel and ribbons of raw zucchini add a crisp bite to this unusual salad which pairs well with grilled chicken, fish or steak

07 September 2017 - 12:08 By Anna Montali
Image: Cristoph Hoffmann

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Time: 20 minutes

Salad:

2 fennel bulbs, finely sliced

250g peas, blanched

4 baby marrows, shaved into ribbons with a vegetable peeler

250g wild rocket

100g baby spinach

Dressing:

60ml (¼ cup) olive oil

15ml (1 tbsp) red wine vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

1. Place salad ingredients in a serving bowl.

2. Whisk dressing ingredients together, toss with salad and serve.

