The scoop on Sally Williams luxe new ice cream
If you’re South African and have a sweet tooth, chances are you’re already familiar with Sally Williams: the handcrafted nougat brand that has won fans around the world.
Having started as a business in Sally Williams’s kitchen 19 years ago, it’s incredible to see how the brand has grown. Along with nougat, their product range now includes chocolate, Turkish delight and premium liqueur.
And their latest addition might just be the best yet: luxury ice cream.
The first Sally Williams luxury ice cream store recently opened in Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, Johannesburg.
With 10 options always available, you can enjoy a simple vanilla or chocolate scoop or treat yourself to something a little more exciting like the choc-coffee, orange Turkish delight, or honey almond.
If you feel like something a bit more substantial, the store also sells cracked cookies (which contain Turkish delight), chocolate and almond nougat brownies and hot Belgian waffles.
Gourmet milkshakes, coffee and an indulgent hot liquid ice cream are on the drinks menu.
Plans to roll out between 40 and 50 new Sally Williams luxury ice cream stores across the country are already on the cards.
Once you’ve tasted how delicious their frozen treats are, you’ll understand why we anticipate long queues outside every store.
This article is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za
