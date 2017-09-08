The scoop on Sally Williams luxe new ice cream

If you’re South African and have a sweet tooth, chances are you’re already familiar with Sally Williams: the handcrafted nougat brand that has won fans around the world.

Having started as a business in Sally Williams’s kitchen 19 years ago, it’s incredible to see how the brand has grown. Along with nougat, their product range now includes chocolate, Turkish delight and premium liqueur.

And their latest addition might just be the best yet: luxury ice cream.