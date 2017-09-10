On the fast track to Look of Fashion national title

Not all roads on the social swirl lead to Sandton - as I discover on a Tuesday afternoon at Eastgate Shopping Centre for a meet-up with the 12 lasses competing in this year's Look of Fashion.

Arriving at mall restaurant Mantovani's, the first lady I spot is in a puffy polka-dot skirt and pink satin-and-lace top, finished off with a wide-brim hat.

Looks like she's off to the races and it turns out she's a previous Eastgate Look of Fashion winner, Anzelle von Staden.

Anzelle, like the winner who will be crowned this month, was fast-tracked to the Miss South Africa semis, which is why this is the sort of pageant that attracts Bedfordview beauties like law student and finalist Bryoni Govender, 21.

I also say hello to this year's Cosmo sexiest man, Tiro Mosete.

When he's not pumping iron, he can be found on a building site, where he plies his trade as a junior construction worker.

I also greet media maven Gisèle Wertheim Aymés, clutching crutches after a recent slip in Portugal.