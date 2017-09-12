RECIPE: Beer-marinated braaied chicken thighs
You can make the delectable marinade for these chicken thighs with your favourite craft beer
12 September 2017 - 13:17
Serves: 4
Difficulty: Easy
Time: approximately 2 hours
Ingredients:
8 chicken thighs, deboned, skin on
Salt
Marinade:
250ml (1 cup) local craft beer, like an amber ale
2 cloves garlic, bashed
30ml (2 tbsp) lemon juice
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
30ml (2 tbsp) brown sugar
15ml (1 tbsp) rosemary leaves, roughly chopped
Coarse black pepper to taste
Method:
1. Season the chicken thighs with salt.
2. Mix all the marinade ingredients, pour over the thighs and marinate for 1-2 hours.
3. Braai on a grid over medium coals, basting frequently with the marinade and turning regularly until cooked through.
4. Rest for 5 minutes before serving.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE