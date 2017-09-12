Food

RECIPE: Beer-marinated braaied chicken thighs

You can make the delectable marinade for these chicken thighs with your favourite craft beer

12 September 2017 - 13:17 By Hein van Tonder
Beer-marinated braaied chicken thighs.
Beer-marinated braaied chicken thighs.
Image: Hein van Tonder

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Time: approximately 2 hours

Ingredients:

8 chicken thighs, deboned, skin on

Salt

Marinade:

250ml (1 cup) local craft beer, like an amber ale

2 cloves garlic, bashed

30ml (2 tbsp) lemon juice

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

30ml (2 tbsp) brown sugar

15ml (1 tbsp) rosemary leaves, roughly chopped

Coarse black pepper to taste

Method:

1. Season the chicken thighs with salt.

2. Mix all the marinade ingredients, pour over the thighs and marinate for 1-2 hours.

3. Braai on a grid over medium coals, basting frequently with the marinade and turning regularly until cooked through.

4. Rest for 5 minutes before serving.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Hot prizes & braai freebies up for grabs when you buy the Sunday Times

You'll get a different free gift each week when you buy the Sunday Times at Pick n Pay this September, plus you could win one of 10 Weber braais
News
11 days ago

RECIPE: Beer-infused mushroom fillet

Airport Craft Brewers' Phumelelo Marali shares a recipe for a tender steak topped with beer-sozzled caramelised onions and a boozy mushroom ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

RECIPE: Beer-infused prawn skewers

Airport Craft Brewers' Phumelelo Marali shares a recipe for spicy seafood kebabs that uses his favourite craft tipple, porterMakes: 3 ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 10 fitness myths busted Health & Sex
  2. Movie Review: 'Vaya' stands out for portraying Jozi, warts, beauty & all Lifestyle
  3. Where to buy SA's tastiest carrot cake Food
  4. Is binge-watching series bad for your mental health? Lifestyle
  5. Porsche spices up their Cayenne Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers
Teacher beats up female pupils in class
X