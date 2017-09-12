RECIPE: Beer-marinated braaied chicken thighs

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Time: approximately 2 hours

Ingredients:

8 chicken thighs, deboned, skin on

Salt

Marinade:

250ml (1 cup) local craft beer, like an amber ale

2 cloves garlic, bashed

30ml (2 tbsp) lemon juice

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

30ml (2 tbsp) brown sugar

15ml (1 tbsp) rosemary leaves, roughly chopped

Coarse black pepper to taste

Method:

1. Season the chicken thighs with salt.

2. Mix all the marinade ingredients, pour over the thighs and marinate for 1-2 hours.

3. Braai on a grid over medium coals, basting frequently with the marinade and turning regularly until cooked through.

4. Rest for 5 minutes before serving.